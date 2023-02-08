Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?

No time limit on this one, 10 quotes to guess whether Eric Cantona said them… or someone else did.

Quiz! Can you tell us who this iconic Roy Keane quotes were about?

Eric Cantona was good value for a few things: silky skills, brooding looks towards the cameras and pure, unfiltered, French philosophy.

The former Leeds United and Manchester United forward came out with some of the most iconic one-liners that football had ever heard. Most famously, he declared that, "When seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea."

Baffling? Imagine how the media at the time felt, when they were expecting some form of explanation for his Crystal Palace kung-fu kick.

We've found some more of King Eric's one-liners – so just tell us whether it was him that uttered these immortal words or someone else.

