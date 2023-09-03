MLS star takes aim at Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he notes vital Lionel Messi difference

LAFC star Carlos Vela has discussed Lionel Messi's impact on MLS in relation to that of another giant of the game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Vela's side face Messi's Inter Miami this Sunday, and the former Arsenal man has been discussing the difference between two of the biggest names ever to play in the American top flight.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with LA Galaxy, making light work of the league with 52 goals in 56 appearances.

But, as Vela notes, the Swede – who retired in June this year – never won a trophy in the States, while Messi has already claimed the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. The ex-Mexico international told AS (via GOAL):

"Zlatan did dominate [MLS], but he didn't win anything. Messi has won in less time. They are not things that can be compared because they are different players in different situations."

Messi fired a blank in his last outing, a 0-0 draw with Nashville, but he has struck 11 times in his first 10 matches for Miami – and Vela, like pretty much everyone else, expects the goals to keep flowing. He continued:

"I would be surprised if [Messi] played badly. It doesn't matter where in the world; when you're the best player, whatever league you go to, you're going to be fine. When you are the best, it doesn't matter where you go."

