Man United icon urges deadline day signing Sofyan Amrabat to show 'common sense'

Sofyan Amrabat must adapt his game fast if he is to succeed at Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand.

Amrabat joined Man United on loan for the season on transfer deadline day, having been pursued by the 13-time Premier League champions throughout the summer.

Erik ten Hag's side desperately needed extra steel in the middle of the park, having been carved open with concerning ease during their first three games of the new season – but Ferdinand, while seemingly rating Amrabat, has some concerns about the Morocco international's disciplinary record.

The 27-year-old – who helped his country make history by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup – was booked 20 times across club and international levels last term, and Ferdinand has cautioned that he will need to get to grips with the speed of the Premier League quickly.

Appearing on his FIVE YouTube channel, the Red Devils legend said: "All players need to adapt and if he can do that quickly, I think he’ll be fine. The game is quicker than Serie A, definitely.

"He’s an international footballer who played well on the international scene, so hopefully he’s got the common sense and concentration to be able to make sure he’s right.

Amrabat could make his Man United debut away to Arsenal on Sunday, and – as one would expect – he's itching to get going for his new club.

Speaking about his move, the former Feyenoord and Club Brugge man said: "It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

"I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team."

