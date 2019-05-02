Manchester United loanee will be given opportunity to shine this summer – report

The 21-year-old joined the Championship club on loan last summer and has made 24 league appearances at Villa Park.

Now the Daily Mail has reported that the defender could be given a chance to break into the first team at Old Trafford, after staff recommended to Solskjaer that he be involved in the club’s pre-season preparations.

Tuanzebe, who has been on United’s books since he was eight years old, could be given an opportunity to impress during the summer tour of Australia, China and Singapore.

Big changes are expected in Manchester this summer as Solskjaer prepares to freshen up his squad following a turbulent campaign that could see them miss out on Champions League qualification.

With just two rounds remaining of the Premier League season, the Red Devils are in sixth place and three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

