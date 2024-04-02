Manchester United 'make formal approach' for new technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe presses on with rebuilding plans: report

Manchester United have reportedly made "a formal approach" for a new technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets about reshaping the club over the next few months.

INEOS owner Ratcliffe acquired a 25% share in United in February and has taken control of football operations at Old Trafford.

One key area earmarked for improvement by the 71-year-old British businessman is recruitment and a new technical director is understood to be key to identifying suitable signings after a series of disappointments in the transfer market in recent years.

United have already targeted Newcastle director of football Dan Ashworth, but the Magpies are unwilling to lower their demands and have put the former Brighton man on gardening leave.

In the meantime, the Red Devils have turned their attentions to Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox and ESPN claim the 13-time Premier League champions have already made "a formal approach" for the former Blackburn Rovers and England winger.

Wilcox previously worked with incoming CEO Omar Berrada at Manchester City and has been at Southampton since leaving the Etihad in 2023.

Speaking after Southampton's 3-2 loss against Ipswich Town on Monday, manager Russell Martin said: "I would say give me at least 10 minutes to get over the disappointment of tonight and we'll chat at some point this week and I'm sure I'll have more for you.

"I've not spoken to the club [about it]. You know my feelings on Jason, and I'll have a chat with him after. I've just had a text saying how proud he was of the performance. The rest is once I'm told I'll let you know."

Southampton are said to be unhappy with the timing of Manchester United's approach as they look to bounce back from the Championship and secure a return to the Premier League next season.

United, though, are believed to be hopeful of reaching agreement with the Saints and also Newcastle as they look to bring in both WIlcox and Ashworth in time for a summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

