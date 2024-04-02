Manchester United 'make formal approach' for new technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe presses on with rebuilding plans: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United have reportedly made a formal approach for a new technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets about reshaping club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe shares a joke with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match against Tottenham at Old Trafford in January 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made "a formal approach" for a new technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets about reshaping the club over the next few months.

INEOS owner Ratcliffe acquired a 25% share in United in February and has taken control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1