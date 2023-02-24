Manchester United draw Real Betis in Europa League last-16

Manchester United are set to play Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16.

The first leg will take place on March 9 2023, with the return fixture scheduled for a week later on March 16. Manchester United knocked out Barcelona to reach this stage of the competition, having finished second in their group behind Real Sociedad before Christmas.

United are still going strong in four competitions, too. The Red Devils won the competition back in 2017, when Jose Mourinho lifted his fourth European title – and the club remains one of only an elite handful to have lifted the Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup and the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup.

In 2021, United came agonisingly close to a second trophy. Villarreal eventually beat them on penalties.

United must be one of the favourites for the trophy this time, too, flying high in the Premier League and having knocked out La Liga's runaway winners. Along with Arsenal, they are considered the bookies' picks.

Real Betis won't be an easy tie, however. The La Liga side topped their group in the autumn, finishing ahead of Europa Conference League winners, Roma.

Europa League Round of 16 in full: Manchester United will play Real Betis

Erik ten Hag is looking for another European run (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Real Betis

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord