Manchester United draw Real Betis in Europa League last-16
Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League next up, having knocked Barcelona out this week
Manchester United are set to play Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16.
The first leg will take place on March 9 2023, with the return fixture scheduled for a week later on March 16. Manchester United knocked out Barcelona to reach this stage of the competition, having finished second in their group behind Real Sociedad before Christmas.
United are still going strong in four competitions, too. The Red Devils won the competition back in 2017, when Jose Mourinho lifted his fourth European title – and the club remains one of only an elite handful to have lifted the Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup and the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup.
In 2021, United came agonisingly close to a second trophy. Villarreal eventually beat them on penalties.
United must be one of the favourites for the trophy this time, too, flying high in the Premier League and having knocked out La Liga's runaway winners. Along with Arsenal, they are considered the bookies' picks.
Real Betis won't be an easy tie, however. The La Liga side topped their group in the autumn, finishing ahead of Europa Conference League winners, Roma.
Europa League Round of 16 in full: Manchester United will play Real Betis
Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
Juventus vs Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
Sporting vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Real Betis
Roma vs Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
