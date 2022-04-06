Manchester United report: Cut-price Bundesliga ace to signal bold new era
By Mark White published
Manchester United are heading in a new direction, with a new signing becoming the sign of things to come
Manchester United are pursuing a deal for a Bundesliga star in what could become a brand new direction for how the club recruit players.
RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is being targeted, according to German publication Bild (opens in new tab), in a move almost certainly spearheaded by current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is stepping into a consultancy role at the end of the season.
Laimer is not the prototypical United signing, either. The 24-year-old is out of contract next season and should be available cheaply – while his positional intelligence is one of his biggest strengths.
While United have often favoured big names and up-and-coming stars over the past few years in the transfer market, Laimer is an example of how the strategy is altering at Old Trafford. A utility man who can operate in a number of systems, the Austrian is more of a system player and a better presser than many of United's midfielders.
With Erik Ten Hag expected to take the United job this summer, the Dutchman will favour a style reliant on intensity off the ball and good structure in possession. While Laimer is not the world-class name that Red Devils supporters are used to being linked to, he fits the bill as a squad player.
United are expected to lose a number of A-listers this summer, in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have also been touted for exits.
Laimer is valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
Erik Ten Hag continues to be linked consistently with the United job, with one factor edging him ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.
There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, while Darwin Nunez is being linked, too.
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to raise their standards.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.