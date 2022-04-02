Manchester United report: New boss Erik Ten Hag to bring THREE Ajax stars with him
By Mark White published
Manchester United are set for a rebuild this summer, with two Ajax stars arriving with manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United could be bringing three Ajax players to Old Trafford in the summer, along with manager Erik Ten Hag.
The Red Devils are targeting the Dutch boss to take over from Ralf Rangnick when his interim time in the dugout comes to an end this summer. Reports suggest that Ten Hag feels the time is right to move on from the club that he has guided to multiple titles and the 2019 Champions League semi-final.
But not only could Ten Hag be arriving at the 20-time Premier League champions, three more Ajax stars could be, too.
According to the Mirror, Ten Hag is thinking of bringing right-winger Antony with him, along with defender Jurrien Timber, while The Sun say that Ryan Gravenberch could join them, as he looks to leave Ajax, too.
United are expected to have a big summer with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford all linked with moves away for Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Rangnick – who steps into a consultancy role at the end of the season – has been speaking about the targets that United may have this summer.
“It’s always good if you have money available to sign players but the question is do you sign the right players?” the German said.
“It’s not only a question of money but a question of what kind of idea do you have behind that? What kind of philosophy? And how do you want to play? It’s not only a question of money.”
Timber is worth £27m on Transfermarkt, while Antony is worth around £31.5m and Gravenberch £31.5m, too.
