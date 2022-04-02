Manchester United report: Sensational £60m bid made for South American superstar striker

Manchester United are planning for life without Cristiano Ronaldo, with a huge bid made for an exciting South American striker.

Uruguayan Darwin Nunez has been in scintillating form this season, scoring a whopping 21 goals in 23 league games and helping Benfica to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Nunez was even on hand for the decisive goal away in Amsterdam to Ajax in the last round.

Now, Nunez is a £60m target for United – and they're not the only Premier League side apparently interested.

(Image credit: PA)

Fichajes claim that United will be bringing the 22-year-old over to Old Trafford in the summer, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo rumoured to be leaving the club. Other outlets, however, say that Arsenal are also in the picture when it comes to signing Nunez.

United could be set for a massive summer, bringing in a new manager and seeing a number of experienced players such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard approach the end of their contracts. It's likely that there will be lots of activity overseen by Ralf Rangnick, too, who steps into a consultancy role following the end of his time as interim manager at Old Trafford.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One piece of business has already been tied up, though. United recently extended the contract of another signing from the Portuguese league, Bruno Fernandes.

Nunez is valued to be worth £36m by Transfermarkt.

