Manchester United report: Outstanding David De Gea replacement set to join

Manchester United are set to replace long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Spanish custodian has split opinion in recent seasons, with some remarking that he is still a top shot-stopper, while are others have been unconvinced of his ball-playing abilities and command of his area. United sent no.2 keeper Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

De Gea was at fault for two goals in the infamous 4-0 thumping away to Brentford – and now it seems as if a successor has been identified by the Red Devils.

David De Gea, frustrated, after conceding a goal at Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet Media Foot (opens in new tab) claims that Benfica star Odysseas Vlachodimos is being lined up by the Old Trafford outfit. Vlachodimos had an excellent game in goal against Paris Saint-Germain midweek in the Champions League and has impressed in recent seasons for the Lisbon-based side.

Leicester City also want the 28-year-old, apparently, with concerns over Kasper Schmeichel's replacement, Danny Ward.

Recently, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville admitted that De Gea could be coming to the end of his time in the north-west of England, with manager Erik ten Hag favouring a different type of presence between the sticks.

"I think we're seeing less success with that type of football," the Sky Sports pundit said, "Other than Leicester [in 2015/16], can you think of a team that has not dominated possession most of the time that have won this league in the last 15-20 years?

Gary Neville believes that David De Gea could leave soon (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"Not really now, you don't see it. You have to be a really proactive team: on the front foot; pressing; doing all the right things."

"And I suspect with David de Gea, his career at Manchester United is probably going to be short-lived under Erik ten Hag because [Ten Hag is] absolutely going to be adamant that his philosophy of playing out from the back – playing through midfield; playing those little risky passes that we see [Manchester] City and Ederson do all the time that we no longer see as risky because they do it so well – is something that he's striving for and wants to get to."

Vlachodimos is valued at around £13 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

