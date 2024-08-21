Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in huge transfer u-turn - which will raise eyebrows with pundits: report

As Manchester United reportedly close in on their fifth signing of the summer, outgoings will also be a focus during the final ten days of the window.

The Red Devils have been pursuing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte all summer, with the club said to be nearing a breakthrough with the Uruguayan closing in on an initial season-long loan deal.

With the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui setting the club back £140million, outgoings are needed in order to balance the club’s PSR commitments.

VIDEO How Guardiola Has Invented A New Position For Rico Lewis

One name heavily linked with a move away earlier this summer was midfielder Casemiro, who suffered a torrid end to last season. Reports suggested that bids from the Saudi Pro League would be welcomed this summer, but nothing has materialised at this late stage of the window.

And according to The Sun, the Brazilian returned to pre-season training in excellent condition and his positive start to the season has seen Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag perform a u-turn on the 32-year-old and the club are no longer looking to move him on. The player himself is said to be happy to remain at the club as a Saudi move did not appeal to him.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (Image credit: Getty Images)

The choice to keep Casemiro is certainly an interesting one, given the criticism that the Brazilian faced last season. On Monday Night Football last term following a hefty 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace, pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing in his analysis, claiming that “the game had gone” from the ageing midfielder.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, Scott McTominay looks like being the most likely midfield departure to create space for Ugarte, with Napoli the latest side to inquire about the Scotland international.

Scott McTominay now looks like leaving instead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham had been linked with the 27-year-old, but the Cottagers are now closing in on a move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, who had previously been linked with the Red Devils.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a fit and firing Casemiro still has plenty to offer Manchester United. Clearly, he was a shadow of the player he can be during the run-in last season, but if he has rediscovered his inner drive and is ready to prove the ‘class is permanent’ saying is true, then his experience could be vital for this much-changed team.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United's next summer signing is 'done' as next priority emerges: report

'My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn't want to take responsibility. So don't be afraid, Mason' Manchester United legend talks of Mason Mount's 'make or break' season already

Manchester United academy product to leave club imminently: report