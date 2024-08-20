Manchester United academy product to leave club imminently: report

Manchester United are to let an academy prospect leave the club.

The Red Devils have been busy this summer, bringing in the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs De Ligt, among others. But outgoings have been another key focus, with players such as Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood leaving.

Now, another player who's come through the ranks looks to be leaving, as Erik ten Hag finalises his squad for the season.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek left earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley want to sign midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United, according to a report from the Athletic . The 21-year-old is out of contract next year having made just 10 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

He also spent time on loan at La Liga club Sevilla last term, and was a regular in the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham. Burnley, who sit top of the early Championship table after impressive wins over Luton and Cardiff, have identified Hannibal as a top target.

The Tunisia international could yet leave on a permanent or loan deal, with the Athletic claiming “both options” are on the table. A €20 million option to buy was included in his loan to Sevilla last season, but the Spanish club chose not to pursue a permanent transfer.

United are also expected to include a buy-back clause and sell-on clause in any deal that sees Hannibal leave the club.

The player will likely be looking for guaranteed first-team football after what proved to be an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla. Hannibal played just 100 minutes of football in La Liga, making a total of six substitute appearances amid suggestions of a strained relationship with manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Hannibal Mejbri is leaving Manchester United (Image credit: PA)

Hannibal would hope for a more productive season at Burnley under Scott Parker, who has made the ideal start to life at Burnley, guiding his new team to a 4-1 win over Luton and a 5-0 victory over Cardiff.

United look set to allow Hannibal to leave and become the latest player out of the door following the exits of the likes of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams.

