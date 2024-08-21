'My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn't want to take responsibility. So don't be afraid, Mason' Manchester United legend talks of Mason Mount's 'make or break' season already

Dimitar Berbatov has called on Mason Mount to become a key player at Manchester United, describing this season as “make or break” for the midfielder. The former Chelsea man started in his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Mount’s first season at United was heavily disrupted by injuries, and he struggled for form when he did get on the pitch for Erik ten Hag’s side. The 25-year-old will hope the new campaign provides him with a fresh start at Old Trafford.

And former United striker Berbatov has backed Mount to succeed, even if there is pressure on the England international to perform.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

“First season was disappointing for him and something to forget,” Berbatov said in an interview with Futbin.com . “But he can learn from that and what he can learn is to get better. If you give him the opportunity he has to go out and give the best he can. He didn't manage to do that last season, unfortunately.”

“But the talent and the quality is there. Everybody saw what he did at Chelsea, but he didn't produce it at Manchester United.

“Bruno Fernandes is a similar type of player, but it is a long season and there are a lot of games to be played, and they need competition. He [Mount] can make a difference with the passes and his runs.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn't want to take responsibility. It is his second season now and he needs to have a good season. This is the moment to make or break, so he has to go out there and be brave. Take some chances and risks. He has the quality, so don't be afraid, Mason.”

Berbatov also called for improvement for Rasmus Hojlund, who scored 10 Premier League goals in a patchy first season at United.

"Hojlund's goal ratio must improve," Berbatov said. "He should be better and I think he can be better. He can do better but it comes down to concentration levels. Keeping his concentration levels high throughout all the games because he had good goal-scoring opportunities and didn't score them.

“So this is the moment where he has to work even harder which won't be easy but it’ll be beneficial. Especially now that United have Ruud van Nistelrooy in the coaching team. So now if you don’t take this opportunity to learn from one of the best who used to score goals for fun, you’re wasting your time.

“Speak to Ruud, ask questions, visit his home if you have to, be respectful, listen to him, learn, ask questions and try to add that to your game.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to sign superstar desperate to join: report

From Manchester United to Real Madrid? How Kobbie Mainoo could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for shock Manchester United return