'My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn't want to take responsibility. So don't be afraid, Mason' Manchester United legend talks of Mason Mount's 'make or break' season already

By
published

Ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has offered Mason Mount some advice

Mason Mount of Manchester United
(Image credit: Alamy)

Dimitar Berbatov has called on Mason Mount to become a key player at Manchester United, describing this season as “make or break” for the midfielder. The former Chelsea man started in his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Mount’s first season at United was heavily disrupted by injuries, and he struggled for form when he did get on the pitch for Erik ten Hag’s side. The 25-year-old will hope the new campaign provides him with a fresh start at Old Trafford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.