Manchester United may have identified next season’s right-back – report

Manchester United have scouted PSG’s Thomas Meunier, according to The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is after a right-back this summer with Antonio Valencia set to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer, following almost a decade at the club.

Ashley Young is currently manning the position for United, but at 33 years old, his years are numbered.

According to the report, United have been watching Belgium international Meunier, who enjoyed an excellent World Cup for his country last summer as they reached the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old has played 28 times for the Ligue 1 champions this term, scoring five goals and adding four more assists having sporadically played further forward in midfield.

Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been linked with Manchester United this summer, after a fine first full season for the Eagles.

