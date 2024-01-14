Manchester United mercilessly mocked for one item on 'ultimate matchday checklist' for Tottenham game

Manchester United have been mocked by fans of other clubs and also their own team for the inclusion of a bizarre item on an "ultimate matchday checklist" for their Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, United posted a message on social media to get their fans in the mood for their first fixture at Old Trafford in 2024.

"Old Trafford: we're back," it read. "Make sure you're prepared for our first home game of 2024."

Underneath was a link to "the ultimate matchday checklist", which encouraged supporters to make purchases on the club's official website, with several items listed.

"Matchday programme", "buy matchday shirt" and "make United predictions" were all included alongside check boxes, but it was the second item which caused surprise and amusement among fans.

Supporters were encouraged to purchase "game-specific NFTs" (non-fungible tokens, which are unique digital identifiers recorded on a blockchain) ahead of the fixture against Spurs, which led to a number of comical replies and quote posts on X (formerly Twitter).

"All set to watch #MUNTOT but just realised I've forgotten my game-specific NFTs," one user wrote. "Day ruined."

"A story as old as time," another wrote. "Keys, wallet, season ticket, train, beers and game-specific NFTs." #thebeautifulgame

And among the many jokes, another posted: "By far the greatest match-specific NFTs the world has ever seen."

Some did not see the funny side at all, though. "Just when you think the club has hit rock bottom, they find a new low to fall to," one fan lamented.

