Manchester United next manager: Michael Carrick's odds HALVE in bid to become the next Old Trafford boss

Manchester United next manager odds have been shaken up - with Michael Carrick now 9/2 to take the job.

Carrick was 9/1 for the job but has seen his chances shorten after an impressive 2-0 win away at Villarreal. The former midfielder was a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff previously.

William Hill have the United legend down as third favourite for the hot seat. Mauricio Pochettino is 11/8, with Ernesto Valverde at 10/3.

William Hill spokesperson, Rupert Adams, said: “After Man United’s win in the Champions League last night, punters seem keen on the idea of Michael Carrick taking the wheel at Old Trafford.

“He has been well supported into 9/2 from 9/1, with only Mauricio Pochettino and Ernesto Valverde shorter in the market.”

United guaranteed passage to the knockouts of the Champions League after beating the Yellow Submarine away from home, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Sancho looked much improved for the Red Devils, too and almost scored before eventually netting his first for the club. The £75m signing has blown hot and cold so far.

United take on Chelsea this weekend in the league.