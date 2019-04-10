Manchester United plot £50m move for rising Premier League star

Rice has been an outstanding performer for the Hammers this season, leading to his first England caps after electing to play for the Three Lions over Ireland.

Manuel Pellegrini has already conceded that the 20-year-old could go if a “big team pay an important amount of money”.

According to the Irish Independent, that big team is Manchester United, and the sum would be at least £50m for a player who has made 30 appearances in the Premier League this season.

With a number of older heads set to be politely shown the door at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are looking to shift United’s transfer policy to one of youth.

Alongside Jadon Sancho, Rice is another example of United opting for long-term solutions rather than quick fixes.

READ MORE…

RANKED! Every team left in the Champions League by how likely they are to win it

LIST The 15 best players ever to be relegated from the Premier League