Manchester United report: PSG stars accept Mauricio Pochettino is leaving

Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino is close to leaving PSG - and his Paris Saint-Germain fans feel a change is close to happening.

That's the report coming from Spanish outlet Marca, who report that Zinedine Zidane could be close to taking the job in Paris - leaving Pochettino to return to the Premier League by stepping into the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Pochettino has long been a target for Manchester United, who were apparently interested in the ex-Tottenham manager while he was in north London. After initially appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis, they were rumoured to be waiting until the end of the season to approach the Argentinian permanently.

But Solskjaer impressed sufficiently in his part-time handling of the role - and United made him the manager full-time.

Pochettino was later sacked by Tottenham, taking time out of the game before PSG offered him the manager's job following their dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

United seem keen not to let their first-choice pass them up this time. The club's willingness to again appoint an interim manager until the end of the season suggests that they were happy to wait for Pochettino - but he's not happy at PSG.

PSG's players are said to be aware of the situation with their coach, too. They have been discussing his future and apparently sense a change is in the offing.

