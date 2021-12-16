Manchester United report: Amadou Haidara set for Ralf Rangnick reunion, with the midfielder breaking his silence over his former manager's influence

Manchester United interim target Amadou Haidara has been talking about the influence of former manager Ralf Rangnick for the first time since being linked with the Red Devils.

Rangnick took interim charge of the club last month and almost immediately, Malian midfielder Haidara was linked with a move. Haidara is a combative, technical and dynamic player schooled in the gegenpressing championed by his former mentor – and reports are still claiming that he will move to the Premier League in January.

While there are plenty of options for enforcers for Rangnick's midfield, the 63-year-old reportedly sees Haidara as a solid long-term option that will complement both Fred and Scott McTominay.

Now, Haidara himself has been speaking about Rangnick and how important the German has been to his career.

“Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career,” Haidara said.

“Don’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament. But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then.

“I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig. He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”

Leipzig are currently enduring a tough season, similar to United themselves. The East German outfit sacked Jesse Marsche after a poor run of results from the American and Haidara would most likely be available for as little as £25m in January.

United are said to be targeting Marseille star Boubacar Kamara as a second-choice, should they fail to land the Leipzig midfielder.