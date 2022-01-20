Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes is "not liked" at club – and could leave soon

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes is "not liked" at the club.

That's the incredible claim from the Daily Express, who say that there are murmurs the Portuguese playmaker has rubbed teammates up the wrong way. Recently, Bruno has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and if these claims are true, they could speed up a departure.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is keen to make wholesale changes to an underperforming side and the presence of players who contribute to a toxic atmosphere is no doubt part of the problem at United. Fernandes is thought to be one of the most influential players at the club – but these new claims that he's unpopular might actually contradict that assumption.

With the no.10 seeking a new deal, he could in fact leave the club he's lit up since arriving from Sporting Lisbon for £60m.

Fernandes would no doubt be targeted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who would be keen on bringing a superstar of his calibre to Spain, while Paris Saint-Germain could perhaps be in the conversation, too.

Part of the exit rumours revolves around the relatively low wage that the player apparently receives in comparison to some of his teammates at Carrington. Should Rangnick feel the attacking midfielder is not worth keeping around for what he is asking, a bidding war could break out for the player – not that it is likely to come to that just yet.

The 27-year-old has been an integral star since his move to the Premier League – and rumours of a rift between him and his teammates seems far-fetched, given that he handed the vice-captaincy very quickly into his United career.

Fernandes is valued at £81m on Transfermarkt.

