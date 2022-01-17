Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes to leave in shock exit
By Mark White published
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is on a much lower wage than his teammates – now reports suggest the ace could be off
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could be set for a shock departure from Old Trafford.
The Express are reporting that the Portuguese attacker's contract talks – which are believed to have commenced in November last year – have not been as fruitful as both parties would have liked and that a deal has not been reached.
Fernandes scored a brace for the Red Devils at the weekend, as Ralf Rangnick's side slumped to a 2-2 draw and dropped two points away at Aston Villa – but the no.10 is reportedly only earning £100,000 a week.
If true, this would put Bruno below way below Cristiano Ronaldo (£510,000), David De Gea (£375,000), Jadon Sancho (£350,000), Raphael Varane (£340,000), Paul Pogba (£290,000), Edinson Cavani (£250,000) and Anthony Martial (£250,000).
United may well be looking to manage their wage structure a little better under the stewardship of interim manager Rangnick. Many of United's highest-paid stars have underperformed not just this season but in recent campaigns – and though the club have no financial restrictions as such, managing their squad's pay a little better would perhaps be a good step.
Fernandes has reason to demand as much money as De Gea – if not Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman has been one of, if not the, standout performer at Old Trafford since he joined in January 2020.
Rangnick, however, might favour letting the attacking midfielder leave. If United are evolve tactically, they have to do without a luxury no.10 in the mould of Fernandes: given that most top sides play with a 4-3-3 nowaways – big managerial targets Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag would likely both play without a traditional no.10 – now might be the time to move Fernandes on.
There would be no shortage of takers for the star, either, who is valued at £81m on Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United news
TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move
INTERVIEW Steve McManaman exclusive: "Could we have won more? Manchester United were one of the best teams in history"
TRANSFER REPORT Erling Haaland chooses Barcelona as his next club, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid all missing out
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.