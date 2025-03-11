Manchester United report: £89m spend confirmed for summer transfer window

Manchester United have been handed another harsh reality, with the club fighting financial trouble

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has another transfer headache heading his way
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has another transfer headache heading his way (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have another fast approaching transfer headache that is set to cost them a staggering £89million.

The Red Devils' failings have come to a horrible fruition this season with Ruben Amorim's side currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table. Their recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal once again highlighted failings that must be resolved.

Nearly all of their attacks are out on loan and fees for some are yet to be paid, which could cost the club and new minority owners INEOS almost £90 million. The club is haemorrhaging money and another 200 jobs are set to be axed at Old Trafford before the end of the campaign.

Manchester United set for huge transfer setback as transfer decision lay in wait

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ruben Amorim, head coach of Manchester United, looks on with Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on January 16, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Antony's £81.3m transfer fee to Ajax is yet to be paid in full (Image credit: Getty Images)

Huge transfer fees are to be paid this summer as Manchester United's recent transfer failings come to fruition. Incorporated by INEOS, deals for the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro and Andre Onana are not yet completed.

That's because under their previous football regime, the Red Devils opted to pay the fee in installments, with the money staggered over certain years. The fact that some of them are not even playing for the club remains even more shocking.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for another loan spell away from the club

Manchester United are still paying for Jadon Sancho despite him currently playing for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’re paying for, Antony, we’re buying Antony this summer," said INEOS chief Ratcliffe in his brand-new sit-down chat with The Overlap. “We’re buying Sancho this summer. We’re buying Hojlund and we’re buying Casemiro. We’re buying Onana.

“I don’t know the exact number. I know the bill that we will pay this summer is £89 million for players United signed previously.

"So if we buy no players [this summer] we will write a cheque for £89 million this summer," added Ratcliffe when posed a question by Neville.

"I am backing the management of the team, it is Omar [Berrada], Jason [Wilcox] who are the management team who operate for Manchester United."

Manchester United current CEO is Omar Berrada

Manchester United's current CEO is Omar Berrada (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is undeniable that Manchester United will have to shift some huge names in order to give Amorim the funds he wishes to spend in the summer and meet Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The likes of Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Sancho, Marcus Rashford and more could all leave the club in 2025.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

