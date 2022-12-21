Manchester United report: PSV bump up Cody Gakpo price tag after World Cup

Manchester United will have to fork out £50 million to sign PSV striker Cody Gakpo, say reports, after the Netherlands international’s price tag rose on the back of a good World Cup.

The 23-year-old netted three goals in Qatar for the Oranje as they reached the quarter-finals.

That impressive form came on the back of an electric start to the season with PSV where Gakpo bagged 13 goals and 17 assists in his first 24 appearances in all competitions.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

United have been regularly linked with a move for the Dutch youngster, and CBS reporter Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) has posted an update about the finances involved.

The Old Trafford club are looking at signing a right-back and attacker over the next two transfer windows and a bid for Gakpo is still on the cards.

However, PSV want £50 million for his signature, which is £5m above United’s valuation of the player.

Gakpo’s performances at the World Cup have added around £8m to his price tag, but the Eredivisie side are yet to receive any formal bids.

The Netherlands international was valued at £39m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)before the World Cup, but their valuation is likely to rise too after his efforts in Qatar.

Gakpo has a contract until 2026 with PSV, where he has won Eredivisie and Dutch Cup titles as well as being named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2021/22.

More Manchester United stories

Cody Gakpo, who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, has opened the door on a move to Old Trafford (opens in new tab) amid reports that he is set to leave PSV in the January window.

United reportedly have "no chance" of signing Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), who has been linked with several major European clubs.

And the Red Devils have been told how much they will have to pay to sign Goncalo Ramos next month (opens in new tab).