Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's side set to beat Chelsea to defender dubbed the "new Gareth Bale"

Manchester United are lining up a stunning bid for Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, who was recently compared to Real Madrid star – and Saints academy product – Gareth Bale.

According to the Express, Ralf Rangnick is keen to improve his right-back options, having been left unimpressed with both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot since taking charge of the Old Trafford club in November last year.

Livramento, who signed from Chelsea for just £5m last summer, has been in scintillating form this season and, at 19, represents a player with huge potential. Rangnick is thought to have told the United board that Livramento should be their number one target this summer.

Chelsea are also keen, and the Blues inserted a buy back option for £38m when they sold the Englishman to Southampton, but already have Reece James in their ranks. It is unlikely Livramento would be happy going back to being understudy after his breakout campaign.

Livramento has been excellent for Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints this season. He was labelled "a serious player" by the Austrian earlier in the campaign, but it was Southampton forward Walcott who handed out the highest praise.

"Do you know what, he reminds me a little bit of Gareth when he came through as a full-back," Walcott said in a recent interview. "That's a big statement of course to compare him to someone like that. But I just feel like his presence and the way he drives and the pace and the power and it's no surprise that you know what he's going to do."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans