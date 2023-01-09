Manchester United report: Red Devils in talks with Burnley for towering target man
Manchester United have spoken to Burnley for Wout Weghorst, but Besiktas must agree to cut his loan short
Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Burnley over a January move for striker Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.
The Netherlands international came off the bench to score a stunning late double in the World Cup quarter-final against eventual winners Argentina last month.
His compatriot, United boss Erik ten Hag, is now keen on bringing in the 6ft 5in striker to add a physical dimension to his attack.
According to Sky Sports News (opens in new tab), United have spoken to Burnley – who signed Weghorst this time last year but loaned him out following their Premier League relegation – and are waiting to see if an agreement can be struck with the Turkish club to end the loan early.
Weghorst is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Besiktas will demand compensation if they lose an important player.
The 30-year-old has eight goals in 16 Super Lig appearances to his name for the Istanbul club and found the net in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Saturday.
United are said to prefer a loan deal until the end of the season for the former Wolfsburg and AZ Alkmaar striker.
Weghorst struggled to make much of an impression in his first half-season in the Premier League last term with Burnley.
The Dutchman scored two goals in 20 league appearances for the Clarets as they went down.
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023; United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.
New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer.
And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus, who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
