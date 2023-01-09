Manchester United report: Red Devils in talks with Burnley for towering target man

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Burnley over a January move for striker Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.

The Netherlands international came off the bench to score a stunning late double in the World Cup quarter-final against eventual winners Argentina last month.

His compatriot, United boss Erik ten Hag, is now keen on bringing in the 6ft 5in striker to add a physical dimension to his attack.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his squad in the January transfer window (Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Sports News (opens in new tab), United have spoken to Burnley – who signed Weghorst this time last year but loaned him out following their Premier League relegation – and are waiting to see if an agreement can be struck with the Turkish club to end the loan early.

Weghorst is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Besiktas will demand compensation if they lose an important player.

The 30-year-old has eight goals in 16 Super Lig appearances to his name for the Istanbul club and found the net in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Saturday.

United are said to prefer a loan deal until the end of the season for the former Wolfsburg and AZ Alkmaar striker.

Weghorst scored a stunning late double for force extra time in the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina (Image credit: Getty)

Weghorst struggled to make much of an impression in his first half-season in the Premier League last term with Burnley.

The Dutchman scored two goals in 20 league appearances for the Clarets as they went down.

