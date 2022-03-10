Manchester United report: Red Devils plot shock bid for Robert Lewandowski following breakdown in Bayern contract talks
By Ed McCambridge published
German outlets are reporting that Bayern star Lewandowski is unhappy with Bayern and Manchester United are on high alert
Robert Lewandowski is unhappy with Bayern Munich's management over the failure to offer him fresh terms, with his current deal expiring in June 2023. The news has put Manchester United on high alert, with the Red Devils plotting a sensational summer swoop for the Polish goal machine.
That is according to German outlet Bild, who report that the 33-year-old striker has been left feeling snubbed by the club he's scored more than 330 goals for since joining from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014.
During his eight years in Bavaria, Lewandowski has developed into one of the most clinical strikers in world football, helping the German giants to seven league titles, the Champions League and three DFB-Pokals.
However, the failure by the club's directors to sit down and negotiate a new deal has left the player feeling unwanted, according to Bild. Lewandowski is reportedly considering a move this summer and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in securing his services. Their chances of landing the striker have been boosted by Chelsea's issues relating to the failed sale of the club by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
United have made a habit of singing ageing strikers in recent seasons, with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo joining in consecutive summers. Now, they plan to add Lewandowski to their squad in a bid to fire themselves to glory next season.
It is felt, given the player's age, a bid in the region of £30m would be enough to tempt Bayern to sell.
