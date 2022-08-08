Manchester United report: Red Devils plot shock swoop for former Manchester City forward

Manchester United are weighing up a shock move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to reports.

The Erik ten Hag era got off to a disappointing start at the weekend, as United (opens in new tab) slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Brighton (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford.

The result and the performance - the Red Devils were outplayed for much of the match - has underscored the importance to the club of the final few weeks of the transfer window.

United have already brought in Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez this summer, but the vast majority of the club's supporters believe more needs to be done before the market closes for business on September 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave the club, but even if he stays United need to bolster their attacking options for the season ahead.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab), their desire to land a new forward has led them to former Manchester City (opens in new tab) man Sane.

United have enquired about the Bayern (opens in new tab) winger's availability in the hope that he will be made available for transfer.

The Bundesliga champions have signed Sadio Mane this summer and look set to pair him with Serge Gnabry up top, leaving Sane among the substitutes.

The Germany international has Premier League experience and has already lived in Manchester, but Bayern have already knocked back United's approach.

"There is no truth to that," Hasan Salihamidzic, the club's sporting director, told Sky90 (opens in new tab). "He is an important player for us. There [is] nothing to say about that at all."

That is not to say Bayern would not sell Sane at any price, but United would likely have to spend a significant sum to prise him away from the Allianz Arena.

The Red Devils are also tracking Bologna frontman Marko Arnautovic, for whom they have already had one bid rejected (opens in new tab).

Ten Hag's team will return to Premier League action against Brentford (opens in new tab) this weekend.