Manchester United report: Tensions rise as Bologna star asks to leave for Old Trafford

Marko Arnautovic has reportedly asked to leave Bologna after his agent received an offer from Manchester United.

The Austria international enjoyed the most prolific league campaign of his career in Serie A last season, scoring 14 goals for Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side.

According to Il Resto del Carlino (opens in new tab), that form convinced the Red Devils to table a bid worth €6-8m for the 33-year-old, who has been offered a three-year contract.

(Image credit: MARTIN KEEP/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

The striker asked to be sold on Saturday, a move that has seen tensions rise at the Italian club, who are determined not to let their star man go a week before the season starts.

The request was rejected by Bologna, whose sporting director Marco Di Vaio recently declared that ‘Marko will stay with us’, but circumstances have changed after United came into the frame.

Arnautovic is eager to take what is likely to be the last offer of his career from a big club, and United are willing to offer a deal worth €3m net per year plus bonuses until 2025.

It wouldn’t be the Austrian’s first taste of English football, as he spent six seasons in the Premier League for Stoke and West Ham between 2013 and 2019, scoring 43 league goals in that time.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £100 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Erik ten Hag’s side head into the season with uncertainty around the striker role, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt following his request to be sold to a Champions League club.

Ronaldo and Anthony Martial will compete for the striker spot heading into the new Premier League season, which starts with the visit of Brighton on Sunday.

Three new players have arrived at Old Trafford so far this summer: Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

More Manchester United stories

The end of the transfer window is set to be busy for Manchester United, with four more signings targeted. As many as six defenders could leave the club, too.

The Frenkie de Jong saga continues to tick over. Cristiano Ronaldo would reportedly be unhappy if De Jong commanded a higher wage than him, while Chelsea also have an interest in the Dutchman – and a plan to hijack his move. Sergino Dest – another Ajax star under Ten Hag who moved to Barcelona – is also an option, while potential Ronaldo replacement Benjamin Sesko has been linked.

Benjamin Pavard has apparently been offered to United by Bayern Munich, while another Bundesliga star is also on the shortlist. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has criticised his treatment at Old Trafford last season.