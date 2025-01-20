Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim's first signing edges closer, as agent posts major update

Patrick Dorgu is said to be in talks with Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be closing in on Ruben Amorim's first addition.

The Red Devils - who were beaten 3-1 by Brighton just 24 hours ago - have struggled exponentially on the left side of the pitch over the past 18 months, due to injuries largely sustained by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Diogo Dalot, naturally a right-back, has filled in to provide cover but even he hasn't been able to adapt to Amorim's 3-4-2-1 needs. With one player now said to be edging closer to joining Manchester United this month, his agent has provided his own cryptic clue.

Patrick Dorgu's agent posted this update to Instagram on Monday (Image credit: instagram.com/@kings0gbodo)

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu – ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – is said to be closing in on a January move to Manchester United, according to transfer specialist David Ornstein.

His agent, Kingsley Ogbodo, seems to have dropped a huge hint as to how proceedings are moving too, taking to Instagram to share he was in fact at Manchester Airport on Monday morning.

Patrick Dorgu has impressed for strugglers Lecce this season (Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Dorgu is still in Italy after Lecce lost 4-1 to Caligari on Monday, with the 20-year-old playing 90 minutes for Marco Giampaolo's side in Serie A. The youngster has this season mustered three goals and one assist from 20 appearances.

The Denmark international signed a new contract in October that runs until 2028 and is thought to be valued at around £40m. Manchester United want to make the Lecce defender their first January addition.

Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia looks to be unfancied at Old Trafford and is rumoured to be heading out on loan this month. The Netherlands star has only just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines but has sporadically played under Amorim.

"We don't have that possibility in January," Amorim said back in December when asked about transfers this month. "You know the situation better than I [do]. It's not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team. You know the situation so it's not a point to talk about it."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Dorgu looks to be the kind of signing Manchester United need to help solve their never-ending issues on the left side of the pitch. We expect Luke Shaw to leave the club in the summer months given his injury issues in recent years.

Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday as they look for a response.