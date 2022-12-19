Manchester United report: West Ham to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka route out of Old Trafford

West Ham want to bring in Manchester United’s forgotten man Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured in Erik ten Hag’s plans this season, earning just four minutes of game time in all competitions.

The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) say United told the right-back that he was free to leave in the summer, and now West Ham are interested in a loan deal.

The Hammers have a good relationship with Wan-Bissaka’s representatives and want to find a regular right-back.

Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson rotated in the role before the winter break, but David Moyes wants more options.



Wan-Bissaka, who United signed for £45m from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019, has fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the United pecking order.

The former Palace man hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since August and has struggled with some back problems this season too.

He has made 127 appearances for United, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists, and has a contract at Old Trafford until 2024.

The England Under-21 international's value has now plummeted to £15.5m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

