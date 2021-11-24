Manchester United report: Zinedine Zidane is BLOCKING Mauricio Pochettino becoming manager - as he's not sure about the PSG job

Manchester United are powerless to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, until Zinedine Zidane agrees to become PSG manager, according to incredible reports.

Zidane is unsure of whether he wants to take the Paris Saint-Germain job, having already been linked with the role at Old Trafford in recent weeks, too. The Frenchman left Real Madrid in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has outwardly denied that he wants to leave the French capital but rumours are persisting that a move back to the Premier League is on the cards with the Argentinian waiting for his employers to agree terms with a successor before allowing him to walk.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years in charge at weekend. The Norwegian's final match in charge, a 4-1 defeat, consigned the Red Devils to just one win in the last seven.

The club were said to be keen on hiring Pochettino back when he was at Tottenham and only hired Solskjaer on an interim basis originally. Pochettino was thought to be the long-term successor but after Solskjaer impressed, he was offered the job permanently.

Now, United don't want to miss the opportunity for a second time.

Zidane was said to be linked with United but he has his own reservations. Rumours surfaced too last week that his wife is not keen on moving to the northwest of England.

The three-time Champions League winner was rumoured to be holding out for the French national team job. Didier Deschamps' job was said to be under threat after Euro 2020 but the World Cup winner seems to not be under threat, after guiding Les Bleus to a Nations League title and successfully through to the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester United face Chelsea this weekend, while Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.