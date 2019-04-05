Manchester United risk losing key man as PSG agree to meet demands

The Spain international’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and negotiations for an extension are at a standstill between club and player.

De Gea wants to become the club’s highest-paid player, with a salary of more than £350,000 per week, but United are reluctant to agree.

The Independent has now reported that PSG have put pressure on the Old Trafford hierarchy by agreeing to match the goalkeeper’s salary demands.

United risk losing De Gea on a free transfer if a new contract isn't agreed this summer, and the French champions are lurking as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Gigi Buffon.

PSG have also approached Red Devils midfielder Ander Herrera, whose contract expires at the end of the season, after United again refused to meet one of their player’s wage demands.

De Gea is understood to prefer an extended stay in Manchester over a move to Ligue 1, but Juventus and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

READ MORE…

Quiz! Can you name the 50 players with the most Premier League appearances for Manchester United?

Ranked! The 20 best Premier League teams by points total