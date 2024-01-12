Manchester United ready to replace star they only signed in the summer: report

Manchester United are already looking to replace a player they signed in the summer of 2023, after being left unimpressed with performances this season.

Since arriving at the club on loan, Sofyan Amrabat has played 17 games in all competitions, but has struggled for consistency and has since been ousted in the starting team by Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils do have an option to buy Amrabat at the end of his loan spell in the summer, but it seems the Moroccan hasn't impressed enough for that option to be taken up. Instead, Erik ten Hag's side have identified a replacement for Amrabat to sit at the base of his midfield, ensuring the 27-year-old returns to Fiorentina.

Amrabat has failed to impress at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are looking to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana in the summer, after impressing in Ligue 1 this term.

Reportedly available for around £26m, Fofana is both a technical and physical player expected to settle in well in the Premier League. Capable playing as both a defensive and box-to-box midfielder, the Frenchman would add some much-needed quality to the United squad, too, after a tumultuous 2023/24.

While a January move is unlikely, as Manchester United look to contend with FFP rules, plans are already being put in place to secure Fofana's signing ahead of the summer window. Still only 25, Fofana represents good value to Manchester United considering he has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Fofana captains Monaco and has performed well this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, reports suggests that Fofana would welcome a move from United, viewing the club as an attractive proposition - regardless and even despite their recent woes.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe having recently acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club, Fofana could also become one of the earliest signings of the new era at Old Trafford.

Though Ratcliffe doesn't own the majority of Manchester United, he will reportedly take over football operations and look to stamp his own authority on the squad - starting with Fofana's arrival.

