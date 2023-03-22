Manchester United 'step up' interest in signing of highly-rated French centre-back: report

Manchester United have emerged as the main contenders to sign a highly-rated French centre-back in the summer, after holding discussions with the player's representatives.

United could sell both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer, with both players struggling for minutes in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up this season.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been preferred in the centre of defence, but they could face further competition from next campaign with the arrival of a highly-rated French centre-back in the summer.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail and Footmercato, Manchester United have "stepped up" their interest in signing Monaco defender Axel Disasi, valued at around £44 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has started all but one of Monaco's 28 Ligue 1 matches so far this season, scoring two goals as the municipality side currently sit 4th in the table.

Despite the Frenchman's contract still having two years left to run in the summer, Manchester United also reportedly held discussions with the player's representatives two weeks ago concerning a potential deal.

Disasi made his France debut at World Cup 2022, starting the final group match defeat to Tunisia. He played a further two times at the tournament - in the last 16 against Poland and in the final during France's penalty shootout loss to Argentina - albeit only for a minute each time.

Disasi has previously highlighted his desire to play in the Premier League, too, though he still left the door open for Europe's other top clubs to pounce.

"I like England, it is a very exciting league," he said in 2022. "We can say that it is my favourite league. Between Paris and the Premier League? The place where I can progress the most."

His performances this season have earned the attention of not just Manchester United, though, with Bayern Munich, PSG, Tottenham and West Ham all interested in making a move for him in the summer.