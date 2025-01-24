WATCH: Why Patrick Dorgu would solve Manchester United's biggest problem

Manchester United’s transition under Ruben Amorim has been anything but smooth.

The team remains a mismatched puzzle, with players either excelling in his highly structured 3-4-2-1 system (Amad Diallo) or struggling as square pegs in round holes (take your pick). The results have been inconsistent, oscillating between moments of tactical brilliance (away at Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal) and frustrating disarray (again, take your pick).

While the defensive setup has proven effective against stronger opposition, United have struggled to dominate games they are expected to control, particularly against mid-to-lower-tier Premier League teams. So how can they fix that?

Patrick Dorgu will look to fix Manchester United's critical flaws both on and off the ball

Amorim has key issues with his set-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

A critical flaw in the system lies in the wing-back roles, which are vital in Amorim’s philosophy. These players must transition seamlessly between defensive solidity and attacking dynamism, a task beyond the current personnel.

The current lack of effective attacking thrust from the wing-backs has left the team unbalanced and predictable, with a lopsided reliance on a few individuals to create opportunities.

United's wing-backs are struggling in the 3-4-2-1 shape that Amorim employs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enter Patrick Dorgu. At just 20 years old, the Lecce man is already one of Europe’s most promising wing-backs and was last year ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

Dorgu combines physicality, technical ability, and an attacking mindset that make him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system. His standout qualities include an extraordinary ability to carry the ball forward and beat opponents in one-on-one situations, turning defensive transitions into quick, purposeful attacks.

And with rumours intensifying that he's Old Trafford-bound, the Dane's dynamic approach makes perfect sense, as something United have sorely lacked this season.

His progressive carries into the final third, coupled with his intelligent positioning, ensure he’s always a threat in advanced areas – and unlike United's current wing-backs, who struggle to influence the attacking phase, Dorgu can drive directly into dangerous spaces and provide meaningful contributions in the final third.

Dorgu is one of the most highly-rated talents in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Dorgu’s attacking strengths are his most eye-catching attribute, he is no liability defensively, either. His pace and work rate allow him to recover quickly, making him effective in one-on-one situations and in transition – given Amorim’s demand for tireless effort across the pitch, the youngster will have to use his considerable engine, on and off the ball.

By addressing one of the most critical deficiencies in Amorim’s system, this is a signing has the potential to transform Manchester United’s ability to dominate games. His arrival could be the first step in solving United’s broader tactical challenges and ensuring the team moves closer to its full potential under Amorim.

United travel to Fulham this weekend, when Premier League action returns.