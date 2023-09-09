'I couldn't understand the fans!': Mikael Silvestre recalls his Manchester United debut

Mikael Silvestre has fond memories of his Manchester United debut, as he tells FourFourTwo.

The former France defender joined United from Inter Milan in September 1999, after the Red Devils' arch-rivals Liverpool had tried to sign him.

And who should he make his Premier League bow against? The Reds, of course – at a cacophonous Anfield, no less.

Silvestre won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking FFT through five games that changed his life, Silvestre recalls:

"My debut for Manchester United was special for so many reasons, especially because I’d been linked with a move to Liverpool. I flew over to England on the Thursday and two days later, I was on the pitch starting at Anfield. The noise was unbelievable and the fact I didn’t speak a lot of English actually helped, as I couldn’t properly understand what the fans in the stands were screaming!

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying, ‘Enjoy it, son’ before kick-off. That gave me a big boost and also allowed me to relax. I hadn’t had much opportunity to consider playing in a match of that magnitude, which probably worked in my favour as well. I wasn’t watching TV very often back then and there was no social media, so it was easier to stay in my own bubble and remain focused."

What REALLY happened between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

Silvestre went on to make 361 appearances for United, winning every major trophy on offer – culminating in Champions League glory in 2007/08, his final season at Old Trafford.

He joined Arsenal that summer, spending two years with the Gunners before moving on to Werder Bremen then seeing out his career with MLS club Portland Timbers and Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin.

More Manchester United stories

Amid Jadon Sancho's public spat with Erik ten Hag, Manchester United legend Andy Cole has asked why so many big stars have struggled at the club in recent years.

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has finally ended the debate over who was the better midfielder: him or Steven Gerrard.

And Andre Onana's decision to come out of international retirement could have big implications for the Red Devils this season.