Manchester United suffer fresh blow as defender undergoes surgery following heart palpitations

Manchester United went into the international break sitting 14th in the Premier League table, with serious questions surrounding the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

A poor start to the season has seen them win just three of their opening 10 games across all competitions, with the bookmakers installing Ten Hag as the clear favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

A meeting of the club’s executive committee came and went earlier this week with no news regarding the Dutchman’s future, but Ten Hag has seen more injury issues pile up during the break.

Noussair Mazraoui undergoes minor heart surgery

Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The international break began with news that Harry Maguire will miss ‘a few weeks’ after he was substituted at half-time against Aston Villa at the weekend. The England international left Villa Park in a protective boot and he confirmed the layoff on Instagram, posting: "Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger.”

Now, a fresh injury blow has been delivered, with news that summer signing Noussair Mazraoui has had to undergo minor heart surgery after experiencing heart palpitations, according to The Athletic.

They add that the right-back, who was withdrawn from the Morocco squad on Monday, hopes to play in ‘the next few weeks’. Like Maguire, Mazraoui was substituted during the half-time break of the goalless draw against Villa.

The 26-year-old’s condition is said to be ‘relatively common’ and the report adds that both the club and player expect Mazraoui to make a full recovery. The summer signing from Bayern Munich has played in all of the club’s games so far this season, starting all of their Premier League and Europa League matches so far.

Maguire and Mazraoui’s layoffs come when the Red Devils are already suffering from a number of defensive injuries. £52million summer signing Leny Yoro broke a metatarsal during preseason, with the 18-year-old this week posting footage of him running on a treadmill stating that he is ‘on the way back’.

England left-back Luke Shaw, who endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign is currently sidelined with a calf problem but could return after the international break, while Tyrell Malacia is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury.

In midfield, Mason Mount has been out since suffering a head injury against Tottenham, while Kobbie Mainoo dropped out of the England squad with a hamstring issue.

Next up for Manchester United is a Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday, October 19, with Ten Hag knowing that he cannot afford his team’s poor run of form to continue.