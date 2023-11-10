Manchester United takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe demands answers - with 'impossible' deal nearing conclusion

The Manchester United takeover debacle is finally nearing a conclusion, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to demand answers from club officials.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to acquire 25 per cent of Manchester United is expected to go through during the international break, according to the BBC, with the Ineos CEO taking control of the football operations at the club.

Though he will only become a minority investor in Manchester United, Ratcliffe still harbours ambitions of a full takeover in the future, with the BBC reporting that him becoming a silent partner to the Glazers is "impossible to imagine".

Ratcliffe is concerned with expensive transfers in the last decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun is reporting that he will demand answers from the people in positions of power at the club, too, after spending £1.4bn on new players in the last decade since Sir Alex Ferguson retired with barely any success to show for it.

Reportedly stunned with the level of spending, Ratcliffe is planning a major overhaul of the club's recruitment process. CEO Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough and director of football operations David Harrison are all at risk of losing their jobs as a result, with Ratcliffe set to stamp his authority on the club.

Sir Dave Brailsford, who has worked alongside Ratcliffe at Nice following his successes within cycling, is expected to be brought into the club to oversee the major changes.

Joel and Avram Glazer are finally set to relinquish some control in the club (Image credit: PA)

Erik ten Hag, though, is expected to stay in situ as manager at Old Trafford, despite a poor start to the 2023/24 season. After 17 games in all competitions, Manchester United have just eight wins compared to nine losses, and are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League.

The Dutchman has credit in the bank from last term, however, with Ratcliffe believing that the hierarchy hasn't helped him work in the best conditions possible.

As well as taking over the football operations at Manchester United, the Ineos CEO will also pump £245m into renovation work at Old Trafford.

More Manchester United takeover stories

A former Manchester United player has likened the current state of the club's training ground to that of a League One club.

A United wonderkid has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City, while a Dutch coach has told the fans to "stop living in the past".

Meanwhile, Manchester United have green-lit insane swap deal involving Antony.