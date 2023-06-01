Manchester United to battle Barcelona for World Cup-winning Bayern Munich defender - report

Manchester United will battle Barcelona for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard when the summer transfer window opens.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Pavard is keen to leave the reigning Bundesliga champions, after losing his place in the pecking order to Joao Cancelo – who joined from Manchester City on loan – during the second half of last season.

The French defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back comfortably, has a little over a year left on his deal at Bayern, but has reportedly told club officials that he has no interest in negotiating fresh terms.

This has alerted Manchester United, who are keen to add quality and experience to their defence ahead of next season, when they will also be competing in the Champions League.

Ten Hag believes Pavard, who played a key role in his nation's 2018 World Cup triumph, has the versatility, quality and winning mentality to thrive at Old Trafford. The 27 year old has four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and one Club World Cup to go with his international achievements.

Ten Hag remains unconvinced of his current right-back options, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissaka rotating throughout the past Premier Legaue season. Both have made improvements, yet neither is the finished article,

United may have to battle Barcelona for Pavard's signature, however, with the La Lga giants also admirers. It is believed that a bid in the region of €45 million would be enough to secure his services.