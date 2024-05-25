Manchester United told what they must do with Erik ten Hag by City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester United have been offered some advice on what they should do with manager Erik ten Hag by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola following Saturday's FA Cup final.

City were big favourites to repeat their win over United in last year's final, but the Red Devils came out on top this time in a 2-1 success which could potentially cause some embarrassment for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

And that is because rumours are growing that Ten Hag will be relieved of his duties by United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group following their takeover in late February.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during the 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked about Ten Hag's situation by reporters after the game on Saturday, Guardiola said: "They have to take a decision. He's a lovely person and an extraordinary manager."

And he added: "Winning the FA Cup is important for them like last season it was for us."

Ten Hag now has two trophies in his two seasons at Manchester United, having led United to the League Cup last season. He also returned the Red Devils to the Champions League and steered his side to the FA Cup final in 2022/23.

The 2023/24 campaign has been much more difficult, however, and United eighth-placed finish is their worst in the Premier League era.

Plagued by injuries and with players off form, Ten Hag has had to contend with many issues, and the Dutch manager was defiant on Saturday when asked about reports that he is about to be dismissed.

"If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do," he said.

