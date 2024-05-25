Manchester United told what they must do with Erik ten Hag by City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under threat after Saturday's FA Cup win and Pep Guardiola has offered some advice
Manchester United have been offered some advice on what they should do with manager Erik ten Hag by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola following Saturday's FA Cup final.
City were big favourites to repeat their win over United in last year's final, but the Red Devils came out on top this time in a 2-1 success which could potentially cause some embarrassment for the Old Trafford hierarchy.
And that is because rumours are growing that Ten Hag will be relieved of his duties by United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group following their takeover in late February.
Asked about Ten Hag's situation by reporters after the game on Saturday, Guardiola said: "They have to take a decision. He's a lovely person and an extraordinary manager."
And he added: "Winning the FA Cup is important for them like last season it was for us."
Ten Hag now has two trophies in his two seasons at Manchester United, having led United to the League Cup last season. He also returned the Red Devils to the Champions League and steered his side to the FA Cup final in 2022/23.
The 2023/24 campaign has been much more difficult, however, and United eighth-placed finish is their worst in the Premier League era.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Plagued by injuries and with players off form, Ten Hag has had to contend with many issues, and the Dutch manager was defiant on Saturday when asked about reports that he is about to be dismissed.
"If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do," he said.
More Manchester United stories
Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson
Manchester United to admit crucial decision was a mistake, as Erik ten Hag is left sweating over his future: report
'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.