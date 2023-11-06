Manchester United to make cut-price move for 'defensive monster': report

Manchester United want to bring a "defensive monster" to the club in January, as Erik ten Hag's side look to arrest their slump in performances this season with some new additions.

Currently eighth in the Premier League, knocked out of the Carabao Cup and in danger of failing to progress from their Champions League group, Manchester United have come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks.

A number of first-team injuries certainly haven't helped, with Casemiro the latest player to be ruled out for an extended period of time. The Brazilian's injury has alerted the Old Trafford hierarchy to make some necessary changes in the upcoming transfer window, though, starting in midfield.

Casemiro faces an extended period of time on the sidelines (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Manchester United are looking to sign Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez in January, in a cut-price deal.

The Argentine's contract with the Andalusian side is set to expire in June 2024, meaning Manchester United could look to sign him for free on a pre-contract agreement.

However, the report states that the Red Devils would prefer his services immediately, and are willing to offer a transfer fee for his services. At risk of losing him for nothing next summer, Real Betis would likely agree.

A strong defensive midfielder who works perfectly at breaking up the play, Rodriguez has been referred to as a "defensive monster". With question marks emerging over Casemiro's ability to complete his defensive responsibilities as diligently as before, Rodriguez could prove the perfect replacement.

Rodriguez has been called a "defensive monster" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old - who won the World Cup with Argentina last year, featuring in just one game - is also extremely capable on the ball, too. Comfortable under pressure, Rodriguez likes to keep it simple, while also possessing the ability to hit raking passes when necessary. In essence, he could prove perfect to Erik ten Hag's side.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United will face competition from Atletico Madrid, though.

