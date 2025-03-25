Andre Onana edging closer to Manchester United exit, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments: report

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford.

The Cameroonian custodian joined the Red Devils in 2023 for £47.2 million, as per the BBC, replacing veteran glovesman David De Gea between the sticks. But Onana has been a polarising figure during his two seasons in Manchester.

With high-profile errors and lapses of judgment from their no.1, Manchester United are said to be looking at moving the former Ajax man on – and the wheels are in motion for a sale.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has directly referenced Andre Onana as a problem at the club

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to rebuild the club this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to the BBC about the problems engulfing the club – and actually named Onana as a player “inherited” that the new ownership structure “have to sort out”.

“If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho,” the INEOS billionaire said. “These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

Former United boss Erik ten Hag was behind the Onana signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

SportWitness have today reported that Onana could be a part of a domino effect that sees him move to Milan, following TBR Football's claim that the Saudi Pro League could be a destination for the stopper.

An enquiry has apparently been lodged by the Middle Eastern league, though Onana may prefer to remain in Europe to compete for silverware.

The keeper may, however, be unbothered by his position in the national team. Onana was sent home from the 2022 World Cup over a disciplinary issue regarding arguments with coach Rigobert Song over his tactics – and the then-Inter Milan star announced his international retirement shortly after, before making a u-turn.

FourFourTwo understands that Manchester United are increasingly impressed with no.2 goalkeeper Altay Bayindir – but it could well be that it takes a significant bid to offload Onana this summer.

Altay Bayindir has been a positive this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for United, that makes the Saudi Pro League the best option to sell the 28-year-old, with European clubs unlikely to offer the fee that the Red Devils spent acquiring Onana.

Onana is worth €32m, according to Transfermarkt.