Andre Onana edging closer to Manchester United exit, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments: report

By published

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has polarised opinion in his two seasons at the club - but looks to be leaving sooner rather than later

Manchester United goalkeeper #24 Andre Onana celebrates his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 7, 2024.
Andre Onana celebrates a goal against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford.

The Cameroonian custodian joined the Red Devils in 2023 for £47.2 million, as per the BBC, replacing veteran glovesman David De Gea between the sticks. But Onana has been a polarising figure during his two seasons in Manchester.

With high-profile errors and lapses of judgment from their no.1, Manchester United are said to be looking at moving the former Ajax man on – and the wheels are in motion for a sale.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has directly referenced Andre Onana as a problem at the club

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to rebuild the club this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to the BBC about the problems engulfing the club – and actually named Onana as a player “inherited” that the new ownership structure “have to sort out”.

“If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho,” the INEOS billionaire said. “These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club in October

Former United boss Erik ten Hag was behind the Onana signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

SportWitness have today reported that Onana could be a part of a domino effect that sees him move to Milan, following TBR Football's claim that the Saudi Pro League could be a destination for the stopper.

An enquiry has apparently been lodged by the Middle Eastern league, though Onana may prefer to remain in Europe to compete for silverware.

The keeper may, however, be unbothered by his position in the national team. Onana was sent home from the 2022 World Cup over a disciplinary issue regarding arguments with coach Rigobert Song over his tactics – and the then-Inter Milan star announced his international retirement shortly after, before making a u-turn.

FourFourTwo understands that Manchester United are increasingly impressed with no.2 goalkeeper Altay Bayindir – but it could well be that it takes a significant bid to offload Onana this summer.

Altay Bayindir could be about to recall to the Manchester United starting XI

Altay Bayindir has been a positive this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for United, that makes the Saudi Pro League the best option to sell the 28-year-old, with European clubs unlikely to offer the fee that the Red Devils spent acquiring Onana.

Onana is worth €32m, according to Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about stories
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

King Henry VIII blocking Chelsea from expanding Stamford Bridge
Natalia Arroyo, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on following the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on March 23, 2025 in Birmingham, England.

"I am just as scared as the players are, I don't want to be the manager of a relegated team," Aston Villa boss on prospects of top-flight survival
Uruguay&#039;s Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa (R) gives instructions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Argentina at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on March 21, 2025.

How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay: Live streams for Conmebol World Cup qualifying
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
King Henry VIII blocking Chelsea from expanding Stamford Bridge
Natalia Arroyo, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on following the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on March 23, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
"I am just as scared as the players are, I don't want to be the manager of a relegated team," Aston Villa boss on prospects of top-flight survival
Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England.
Arsenal report: Myles Lewis-Skelly could be set for a surprise new challenge, following Mikel Arteta transfer masterplan
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 08: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum 1848 at the Allianz Arena on March 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern will wear a special anniversary collection kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Liverpool striker
Liverpool 'at the front of the line' to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League: report
Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid 'confirmed' with contract revealed
Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season
Arsenal star spent the international break in talks with another club: report
UEFA European Championship trophy
Revealed: Scotland's relegation does NOT put them in danger of not qualifying for Euro 2028
Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is eyeing a return to football
Paul Pogba on the verge of moving to a new club: report
Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups
Why Scotland's defeat to Greece has helped England
Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break
Liverpool winger's father admits he wishes to stay amid ongoing summer exit talk