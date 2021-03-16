Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek ready to quit Old Trafford - report

Donny van de Beek is ready to quit Manchester United after less than a year at the club, according to reports.

The Netherlands international arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for a fee of £35m last summer.

Yet Van de Beek has endured a frustrating debut season in the Premier League, having barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances in the top flight, but only two of those have come as starts.

He has seen a little more action in European competition, with three starts in the Champions League group stage, but Van de Beek remains behind several of his team-mates in the midfield pecking order.

Solskjaer has often opted for a partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay in the engine room, with Paul Pogba occasionally deployed in a deeper role.

Nemanja Matic has also racked up more Premier League starts than Van de Beek despite the fact he turns 33 later this year.

According to the Daily Star , the Dutchman is fed up at Old Trafford and has demanded showdown talks with Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman.

Van de Beek fears he has no long-term future at United and does not want to spend a second season sitting on the bench.

The 23-year-old is also worried that his lack of game time at club level will affect his standing at international level.

Van de Beek is desperate to feature for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, having never represented his country at an international tournament.

And the ex-Ajax star will demand answers from Woodward amid suggestions that Solskjaer did not want him at the club in the first place.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy [with his lack of minutes],” Solskjaer said in January. “Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

“We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

THE XG DEBATE Is anyone really that annoyed by expected goals? Football's strangest new culture war

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable national teams in the world?