Manchester United agree exit for star, after his agent blasts Erik ten Hag: report

Manchester United have sanctioned a deal to sell one of their wantaway stars.

The Red Devils recently began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home win over Fulham, as debutant Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to net his first goal for the club since joining from Bologna. Fellow new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui also made their maiden bows against the Cottagers.

Erik ten Hag has already seen Willy Kambwala, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the club this summer in just a few high-profile exits. It is now thought another player could be on his way out before the August 31 deadline.

United have sanctioned several big exits this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to recent reports from The Athletic, Facundo Pellistri is now in talks with Greek side Panathinaikos regarding a four-year deal. The deal, however, is not yet done and several other clubs have an interest in taking the 22-year-old on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Pellistri has mustered just 25 first-team appearances for the club following his move from Uruguayan club Penarol in 2020. Despite spending some time last season on loan with Granada, he made 14 appearances for United in the 2023-24 campaign and started just one Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

WATCH | Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

The fee mooted is said to be in the region of €10million (£8.5m), which is the value Transfermarkt currently sees the Manchester United star at. Pellistri has just one year left on his deal and it is thought hierarchy at the club would prefer a permanent sale to once again help with balancing the books.

Pellistri's agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, has been extremely vocal in his criticism of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in the past and said it would be "difficult" for him to stay at Old Trafford with the Dutchman in charge

Facundo Pellistri is rumoured to be on his way out of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty)

"Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows," Lasalvia told Sport 890 when asked about Pellistri's future. "If Ten Hag continues, it's going to be difficult.

"Ten Hag hasn't used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional." Pellistri himself has refused to criticise Ten Hag, but admitted he was open to leaving Old Trafford this summer in search of regular first-team football.

FourFourTwo understands the Red Devils would be happy to allow Pellistri to leave the club this summer, with certain clauses in his contract included. A move for the Uruguyuan and a fresh start seems the best practice.

