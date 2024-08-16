Manchester United report: Sensational Jadon Sancho deal lined up with Chelsea
Jadon Sancho publicly fell out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag last season, and Chelsea are said to be keen to take him off their hands
Chelsea could give Manchester United star Jadon Sancho an escape route away from Erik ten Hag by taking him on loan with an obligation to buy and shunting two youngsters up the M6 in return, according to reports from Germany.
The Manchester United winger was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season after finding himself out of the side under ten Hag last season, with the manager questioning Sancho's commitment in training.
Sancho had hit back on social media describing himself as a 'scapegoat', resulting in him being sent to train on his own before he returned to his former club in a temporary switch in the January transfer window.
German outlet Fussball.news now write that Chelsea will look to swoop for Sancho, claiming that talks over a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain have broken down.
The suggestion is that Chelsea would want to take Sancho on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy him down the line, as well as sending two unidentified academy prospects United's way. Because is it really a Chelsea transfer deal if it doesn't involve them sending out at least one academy prospect to make it happen?
Sancho is a self-confessed boyhood Chelsea fan, telling talkSPORT in 2021 that Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba were his idols as a child.
Ten Hag has insisted that Sancho will get a fair shake from his this season, and sent him on from the bench during last weekend's season opener against Manchester City in the Community Shield.
The United boss said last month: "Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on. This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success."
However, the German reports suggest that United would happily accept £40m for his services - too rich for Dortmund's blood. Sancho made the move to Old Trafford in 2021.
