Manchester United report: Sensational Jadon Sancho deal lined up with Chelsea

Jadon Sancho publicly fell out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag last season, and Chelsea are said to be keen to take him off their hands

Chelsea could give Manchester United star Jadon Sancho an escape route away from Erik ten Hag by taking him on loan with an obligation to buy and shunting two youngsters up the M6 in return, according to reports from Germany.

The Manchester United winger was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season after finding himself out of the side under ten Hag last season, with the manager questioning Sancho's commitment in training.

