Manchester United backed to win Premier League AHEAD of Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United head into the new Premier League season full of optimism despite a torrid 2023/24 campaign under Erik ten Hag.

An injury-ravaged squad managed just eighth place in the league, their lowest finish in the Premier League era, while FA Cup success saw them granted European qualification by the skin of their teeth.

However, a busy summer in the transfer window paired with the positive start to life under the Ineos regime has reignited the spark of excitement around Old Trafford ahead of the season opener against Fulham on Friday.

Matthijs De Ligt arrives with plenty of expectation (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United backed for success

According to a study by BetMGM, The Red Devils have been backed to win the league by 18 per cent of betters, with only Manchester City (36 per cent) backed more regularly than ten Hag's men.

United's tally is more than last season's runners-up Arsenal and Arne Slot's Liverpool, both 15 per cent, despite finishing 29 and 22 points ahead of the Old Trafford outfit last season respectively.

Despite the support, BetMGM themselves only back United as the fifth-most likely side to lift the title this season, behind Chelsea as well as last season's top three, while odds for their unlikely success sit at 22/1 at the time of writing.

Manchester City are favourites to make it five titles in a row this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the support, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag currently sits top of the sack race, according to the same study, with 11% of bets for first manager to lose their job placed on the Dutchman.

Commenting ahead of the Premier League season, Sam Behar, UK Director at BetMGM said: “It’s clear from the fans perspective and betting markets, that Manchester City are the team to beat yet again this season and we make them the current favourites at 6/5 to lift the title for a fifth consecutive season.

“If last season is anything to go by, the promoted sides will find it difficult on their return to the top flight, with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester all among the most popular choices to be relegated.”

