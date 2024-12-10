Manchester United discussing shock Marcus Rashford exit, with move to Barcelona already previously agreed: report

Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, with his sale freeing up funds to invest elsewhere in Ruben Amorim's team.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start under the Portuguese, suffering a second successive defeat in the Premier League at the weekend to Nottingham Forest. Rashford was singled out for criticism in both recent defeats.

The England international started Amorim's first game as the centre-forward – but as Manchester United adapt to the new manager's 3-4-3 formation, he could become a casualty of the changing regime.

Manchester United will “listen to offers” for Marcus Rashford, with a January exit possible

Ruben Amorim has plenty to fix at Manchester United (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are looking to sell Rashford by the summer at least.

Writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist noted that the club are even open to letting the 27-year-old leave midseason, as they look to restrengthen elsewhere in the team.

Barcelona have been touted as an option for Rashford (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market,” Plettenberg explained.

Rashford has been sporadically linked with moves away from his boyhood club for years, but has never been close to leaving in the transfer market. According to Mundo Deportivo, however, Rashford agreed to move to Barcelona in 2018.

That information would certainly suggest that the attacker would be interested in seeking a new challenge, should the opportunity present itself. Despite financial issues, Barça could well position themselves back in the frame, were they still interested, with the Catalan giants finding ways to generate capital over the last few transfer windows.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rashford's exit is not currently a priority for United – but the acquiescence to listen to offers is a big development, considering he's never been close to leaving.

Rashford has endured underwhelming form for a while now (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Rashford himself, the time has probably come for a new challenge. At 27, he has stagnated, lost his place in the England team and could do with a new lease of life.

Rashford is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Next Sunday sees the Manchester Derby, as Premier League action returns.