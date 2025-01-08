Manchester United flop Joshua Zirkzee agrees January exit: report
Manchester United signed Joshua Zirkzee over the summer - but the Dutchman has struggled in the Premier League
Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has agreed an early exit from Old Trafford after struggling in his first season in English football.
The Dutchman arrived to much fanfare over the summer after helping Bologna to a historic season in Serie A. Under Thiago Motta, the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time ever, with Zirkzee a major success of the campaign.
But since moving to the Premier League, the forward has struggled – culminating in an embarrassing cameo against Newcastle United recently in which he was substituted after half an hour.
Manchester United to negotiate move that sees Joshua Zirkzee leave
Zirkzee hit the ground running at Manchester United, scoring on opening night of the Premier League under former manager Erik ten Hag.
Consistency has been hard to come by all term, however, with the 23-year-old looking a shadow of himself this season. Now, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy says that he has agreed a loan move to Juventus.
Amorim, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has publicly backed his forward but admitted that he's unsure whether he will remain a United player this month.
“I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training but we don’t know,” he said. “The window is open and we will see what happens.
“We just need to focus on training and to take this for the other games. It’s just one point so let’s focus on the performance for the next games."
In FourFourTwo's opinion, a loan would do Zirkzee the world of good in helping him rediscover his confidence with former manager, Motta.
INEOS have a history at Nice of cutting their losses on signings that haven't worked out rather than persisting with them – so it wouldn't be out of character for them to ditch Zirkzee after mere months.
Zirkzee is worth €42 million, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Arsenal this weekend in FA Cup action, as the Third Round begins.
