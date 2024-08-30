Manchester United in for the 'new Eden Hazard', as transfer insider gives update

Manchester United are still in the market for new signings. One interesting link is with a player compared to Eden Hazard.

The Red Devils haven't had too much luck in wide areas over the past couple of seasons. Mason Greenwood was suspended by the club in January 2022, with Antony arriving that summer for a colossal fee of around £82 million to replace him on the right wing. Antony has been a huge disappointment, however.

It's thought that United now want to replace Antony now, too, while Jadon Sancho has endured a tough spell at Old Trafford since his £73m move. He now looks to be leaving on Deadline Day.

Antony has been a huge disappointment at United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are both primarily left-wingers but both can turn their hand to playing on the right. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount can also double up as wingers, too – but there is a real lack of natural depth there.

To fix this, United have been looking at wingers in this window. Lille star Edon Zhegrova is apparently on the radar.

Compared to former Lille star Eden Hazard as a graceful, creative wide option able to dribble and beat a man, Zhegrova is one of Ligue 1's biggest talents and a serious option for United on their right flank. Unfortunately, the French outfit are refusing to let him leave.

“Lille will not let Edon Zhegrova leave today,” transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted on X (formerly Twitter). “position clear despite links with Manchester United.”

United wanted Edon Zhegrova of Lille (Image credit: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Zhegrova is due a step up. United may not come back in for him, though: any move for the Kosovan would have likely been an opportunity more than anything planned for longer – and targets may well have shifted by the next time they look for a winger.

Zhegrova is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt. His contract runs until 2026.

