Manchester United preparing stunning move for European star, in huge blow to their rivals: report

Manchester United are far from concluding their summer transfer business, despite having made four signings so far and getting off to winning ways in the Premier League.

One of those new signings, Joshua Zirkzee, bagged on his Manchester United debut against Fulham on Friday night to give them all three points, but Erik ten Hag isn't content with his squad just yet.

The Dutchman has reportedly identified another top target to take the club to the next level - and there's a benefit in ruining a rival's plans in the process.

VIDEO: Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are preparing a transfer for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, though any potential deal does ultimately depend on the sale of first team stars.

The report suggests that Jadon Sancho holds the key to Mamardashvili's arrival becoming a reality, though Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof or even Antony could all fund the Georgian's move to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side were in the a similar situation prior to bringing Mattihjs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to the club, with Aaron Wan Bissaka's sale only then allowing the duo to sign.

If Manchester United are to pull off a transfer for Mamardashvili, it would not only be a real coup due to his quality as a goalkeeper, but also because it would hijack Liverpool's plans to bring him to Anfield.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports emerged suggesting Arne Slot was looking to make the 23-year-old his first signing as Liverpool manager, though he would then be loaned out to Bournemouth to gain Premier League experience while Alisson maintains his place in goal for the Reds.

Manchester United's interest could be set to scupper those plans, however, with Mamardashvili reportedly extremely open to moving to the Red Devils. After a strong Euro 2024, in which he ended the group stage having made 20 saves for Georgia, seven more than any other goalkeeper at the tournament, it seems he's now ready for a blockbuster European move.

Onana is currently first choice at Old Trafford (Image credit: Alamy)

Valencia are currently demanding £34m for Mamardashvili, but Liverpool have deemed that too expensive. Instead, they've offered £30m plus add-ons, with the goalkeeper hoping that will be enough to earn a Premier League move. If Liverpool stall, however, Manchester United are waiting to pounce.

Where he would fit in at Old Trafford, though, is unclear. Andre Onana is already the No.1 goalkeeper at the club and Erik ten Hag's preferred option. In FourFourTwo's view, this is unlikely to change - at least for the next season. If Mamardashvili is still available in a year's time, then a deal might become more likely.

More Manchester United stories

‘At no point did I think we’d lost 1999 Champions League Final – we’d scored in injury time a few times that season. What was surprising was scoring twice!’: Peter Schmeichel relives Manchester United's miraculous victory

Manchester United backed to win Premier League AHEAD of Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United report: Sensational Jadon Sancho deal lined up with Chelsea